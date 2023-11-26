Beyond The Badge: Unveiling Mumbai Police's Creative Side | File

When we think of Mumbai police, nothing more comes to our minds except the images of tough cops always having crime detection on their minds. But, officials like Raj Tilak Roushan, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Krishna Prakash and Vishram Abhyankar are an antithesis to that very notion. Apart from being diligent uniformed personnel, these cops have talents ranging from creative writing, singing to sporting!

IPS officer Roushan

IPS officer Roushan, who is currently the Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner, is a poet and writer who has authored two books – 'Banjarapan' and 'The Good, the Bad and the Unknown'.

While the first title is a collection of poems, the other is a compilation of 18 short fiction stories delving into the minds of criminals and police officers, exploring various aspects of human behaviour. The book is a must-read for fans of criminal psychology.

Born in a remote village in Bihar, Roushan pursued electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and went on to earn an M Tech degree in Automation and Computer Vision in 2007. After spending five years in the corporate sector in India and abroad, Roushan said he felt unfulfilled with his work of 'making rich people richer'.

Career and accomplishments of Roushan

In 2013, he joined the IPS and held significant posts like the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Osmanabad and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nagpur. When he was the Vasai-Virar Additional SP, 89% of missing cases involving children were cracked and 450 of them were rescued.

Besides his creative bent, Roushan has won several awards for top-notch service. He secured the top position in the mid-career training programme in Hyderabad besides bagging the Union Home Minister Medal for excellence in the investigation, FICCI smart policing and best conviction awards. Talking about his passions, Roushan said, “I have a hobby of reading, and writing poems and stories since childhood. I compiled my poems and stories and approached publishers but they rejected my proposal initially.”

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma

Yet another inspiring story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma whose story is the premise of '12th Fail' movie. Born in Madhya Pradesh's Bilgaon village, he battled several obstacles, including failing in class 12 and doing odd jobs like a tempo driver and a dog walker, before cracking a tough exam like UPSC. A 2005 batch officer, Sharma is currently posted as the Central Industrial Security Force, Deputy General of Police, Mumbai Airport.

While uniformed personnel are known to have a knack for sports, IPS officer Krishna Prakash aka the 'Iron Man' of the police department. His love for adventure sports has earned him a place in the World Book of Records as the first Indian government servant to complete the Ironman Triathlon in 2017, which is considered one of the most challenging single-day sporting events globally.

The story of senior cop, Vishram Abhyankar, is a melodious affair, given his singing talent. Describing his hobby, the 1992 batch officer said, “I have liked singing since childhood. During my police training, I sang a song at an event and the State Director General of Police liked it. Since then, he insisted that I croon at every programme. When I was in the Anti-Terrorism Squad, we had formed a team 'Sunhare Pal'. Our group sings at functions organised for elderly people or specially abled persons.”