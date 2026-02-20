Beyond Decriminalisation’: Thousands To March In Mumbai For Equality And Dignity For The Queer Community

Thousands of Mumbaikars will gather this afternoon at the historic August Kranti Maidan to celebrate 16 years of the official city Pride. | AI

​Mumbai: Thousands of Mumbaikars will gather this afternoon at the historic August Kranti Maidan to celebrate 16 years of the official city Pride.

​The march, ‘Sweet 16: Anniversary of Resistance and Hope’, is dedicated to the cause of anti-discrimination laws, reservations for transgender people in education and jobs, and the recognition of same-sex unions.

Fundamental rights still denied despite legal reforms

​The queer community said that despite recent legal reforms to decriminalise homosexual relationships between adults, many fundamental rights are still being denied to the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

​The community said that this year's charter of demands, therefore, goes beyond decriminalisation. "As a trans woman, I see that the law is slowly changing, but the social soul of the country must follow. Horizontal reservation isn't a favour—it’s a restoration of the dignity and opportunity that was stolen from us for generations," said Christina Evers, a trans activist.

Fight continues for blood donation and marriage rights

​The community stated that the march is not just for visibility; they are marching for systemic change. "As a gender-fluid person of trans experience, I have moved the Supreme Court on Section 377 and marriage equality, and today the fight continues for the right to save lives through blood donation. We believe that Constitutional wisdom will always supersede every societal prejudice. Justice will prevail because our rights are not up for debate—they are enshrined in the very fabric of our democracy," said Harish Iyer, Equal Rights Activist.

​Echoing Iyer's thoughts, Ashish Pandya, LGBTQIA+ Activist, said, "Pride is our bridge from the margins to the mainstream. We are grateful to the city for its support, but the journey to full citizenship is far from over. We aren't just seeking tolerance; we are claiming our constitutional right to belong."

Demands include housing, healthcare, and tax equity​

Apart from a comprehensive anti-discrimination law prohibiting discrimination against the queer community in housing, healthcare, and education by both state and private actors, activists want an end to blood donation bans on donors based on identity rather than science-based behaviour. The community is also seeking financial and marriage equity, with legal recognition of unions and equal rights in taxation, including income tax rebates for domestic partners.

​"The bisexual community often faces double erasure, both outside and within the fold. We stand here to say that our identities are valid, our families are real, and our right to equal protection under the law is non-negotiable," said Saurabh Bondhre, a bisexual activist.

