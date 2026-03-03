Between Eclipse and Colours: How Mumbai Celebrated Holi 2025 Under A Rare Celestial Shadow

Holi bonfire and havan at Marubai temple, Matunga |

​On Monday evening, bonfires lit up building compounds and grounds. Although there was confusion as to whether the first lunar eclipse of 2025 on 25 March would affect celebrations the next day, the city observed the festival of colours on Tuesday. The eclipse coincided with the full moon (Purnima) of the Phalguna month and the Holi festivities—a rare event. An eclipse is generally considered inauspicious for any celebration.

​Holika Dahan (bonfires) are lit on the eve of Holi to symbolise the burning of Holika, a demoness who tried to kill Prahalad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. This ritual is symbolic of the victory of good over evil. People gather around the bonfire, offer prayers, and perform rituals. It is believed that the fire cleanses impurities and negativity, bringing prosperity and happiness into people's lives.

​The 400-year-old Marubai Gaudevi temple at Matunga celebrated Holi with havans. At the Mumbadevi temple, the idols of the goddesses were decorated with flowers and bright colours.

​The Bandra Hindu Association (BHA) organised one of the largest Holika Dahan events in the city, with nearly 2,000 people gathering near Linking Road to take part in the ritual.

​Minister and MLA Ashish Shelar joined the celebrations. As they have for the past three decades, the BHA used cow dung and herbs to create the fire, using as little wood as possible. "The Holi fire is like a havan (sacred fire). A havan is believed to cleanse the mind and atmosphere of negative energy. The air is still fragrant from the fire," said Ajeet Maniar, secretary of the BHA.

On the occasion of Dhulivandan on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka, Thane, to pay his respects to late Shiv Sena leader, Anand Dighe. He offered colors to the portraits of his mentor and the late Hinduhridaysamrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray.

​Out of respect for the recent passing of close relatives of some Shiv Sena office bearers, as well as the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shinde decided not to celebrate Dhulivandan this year. However, Shinde extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone, wishing that the festivals of Holi and Dhulivandan bring happiness, peace, prosperity, joy, and a vibrant splash of colors into everyone's lives.

