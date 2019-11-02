Better sense should prevail: CM Fadnavis’s wife on Maharashtra impasse

Mumbai: “Better sense should prevail” was how Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, replied when asked about the delay in government formation in the state on Friday.

Allies BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister’s post since results of the Assembly election were declared on October 24.

“Better sense should prevail upon all politicians,” Amruta, who works with Axis Bank in a senior position, said, speaking to reporters at an event here.

“The government should be formed at the earliest. Politicians should take a balanced decision keeping in mind where they stand to form a stable government,” she said, when asked about the present deadlock.