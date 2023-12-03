Better Metro Connectivity On The Anvil In Navi Mumbai

Twitter

Mumbai: Even as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) plans to finalise the detailed project reports (DPRs) of Lines 2, 3 and 4 of the Navi Mumbai Metro within the next few months, the planning agency is contemplating increasing the Metro infrastructure to other nodes as well.

“While Lines 2, 3, and 4 will extend from Pendhar, passing through MIDC Taloja and parts of Khandeshwar, we are conducting a feasibility study to expand the Metro to other parts of the city, too. The study is being conducted by the CIDCO with the help of various government agencies,” said a CIDCO official.

The Metro services would be expanded to other nodes such as Airoli, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Nerul to increase connectivity till Belapur. “Once they are finalised and become operational, these routes will help people reach the central business district without facing traffic snarls,” the official added.

CIDCO contemplates better connectivity plans for upcoming airport

Besides, the CIDCO is also planning to provide better connectivity to the upcoming airport. The planning agency will also be finalising the DPR for the Mankhurd-Belapur and Belapur-airport routes soon. “While the Mankhurd-Belapur route will help the commuters from Mumbai to reach the airport in less time, the Belapur route having an intersection near the civic body's headquarters will help people to save travel time,” the official added.

Hailing the move, Vashi resident Rahul Deshpande said, “Being an IT professional, I have to travel frequently. I have to leave my home very early to catch a flight from the Mumbai airport. Once the Navi Mumbai airport gets operational and Metro connectivity increases, me and my colleagues would find it easy to reach the airport.”