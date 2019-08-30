BEST workers postpone hunger strike after Narayan Rane’s intervention

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking employees called off their indefinite hunger strike on Thursday evening, after former CM Narayan Rane met and requested them to postpone their protest till the Ganesh Utsav, as it will add to the commuters’ woes.

Narayan Rane met with the workers and requested them to take back the hunger strike as of now, as Ganesh Utsav is just a few days away, and in festive time if strike occurs then Mumbaikars will have to face trouble. He assured the workers that if the demands were not fulfilled by these days then, they can agitate strongly.

“I am with BEST workers and will be there to the end. The workers need not worry. I request you to postpone the fast for four days. Also, after immersion of the Gauri Ganapati, we can take care of them,” said Rane

“The workers will continue their hunger strike from September 7, after which they will decide the future course of action,” said Shashank Rao, president of the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS).

The BEST workers went on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday 8 pm, as their demands were not met. The strike continued till Friday evening, as no breakthrough emerged in meeting with Shiv Sena leaders and the BEST administration held on Wednesday at Matoshree.

Meanwhile, Shashank Rao was ill and was admitted to King Edward Hospital (KEM), where his condition was said to be stable.

“Shiv Sena says it would implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, which will need additional Rs2,750 crore. We have spoken to the BEST general manager, who said the transporter can give a maximum of Rs789 crore. The Shiv Sena is lying to us,” Rao said.