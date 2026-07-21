 BEST Wet-Lease Bus Crashes Into Divider In Borivali East After Swerving To Avoid Motorcyclist; No Injuries
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HomeMumbaiBEST Wet-Lease Bus Crashes Into Divider In Borivali East After Swerving To Avoid Motorcyclist; No Injuries

BEST Wet-Lease Bus Crashes Into Divider In Borivali East After Swerving To Avoid Motorcyclist; No Injuries

A BEST wet-lease bus crashed into a road divider near Daulat Nagar bus stop in Borivali East after the driver allegedly swerved to avoid a motorcycle cutting across its path, officials said. No injuries were reported in the late-night incident involving Route A-462/34, which was later towed to Magathane depot for removal. Police recorded details of the driver and conductor.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
BEST Wet-Lease Bus Crashes Into Divider In Borivali East After Swerving To Avoid Motorcyclist; No Injuries
BEST Wet-Lease Bus Crashes Into Divider In Borivali East After Swerving To Avoid Motorcyclist; No Injuries | AI

Mumbai: A late-night BEST wet-lease bus crashed into a road divider near Daulat Nagar bus stop in Borivali East after its driver allegedly swerved to avoid an unidentified motorcyclist who suddenly cut across the vehicle's path. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the damaged bus was later removed with the help of a towing van.

Accident at 11.20 pm on Route A-462/34 from Magathane

The accident took place at around 11.20 pm on Sunday on Route A-462/34 operated from Magathane depot. The bus was travelling from Vaishali Nagar towards Borivali East when the motorcycle reportedly emerged from the left side. In an attempt to prevent a collision, the driver turned the steering wheel sharply to the right, causing the bus to hit the divider and get stuck.

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The bus was subsequently towed to Magathane depot. According to officials, no FIR has been registered at Kasturba Marg police station so far. The investigating officer recorded the details of the bus driver and conductor and informed them that they would be called if required during the inquiry.

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