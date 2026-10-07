BEST To Roll Out 25 New Electric Buses With Blade Battery Technology By October-End; Longer Range, Faster Fleet Availability | AI

Mumbai: The BEST undertaking is set to introduce a new generation of electric buses powered by Blade Battery technology, with the first batch of 25 buses expected to enter service by the end of October. Supplied by Olectra Greentech, the buses are designed to offer a longer range, improved safety and lower operating costs.

Batteries Integrated Into Chassis

The buses use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries integrated into the chassis. The lightweight battery system can store at least 30 per cent more energy than batteries currently used in existing air-conditioned electric buses. The buses are expected to operate for up to two days on a single charge, potentially reducing charging requirements and improving fleet availability.

A senior Olectra Greentech official said the Blade Battery is designed to withstand extreme climatic conditions and remains safer even when severely damaged in accidents. “It has very slow heat generation and no oxygen release,” the official said, adding that its compact design improves space utilisation in the battery pack by more than 50 per cent.

The technology is already being used in electric buses in cities such as London and Singapore. For BEST, the rollout comes as the undertaking expands its electric fleet to meet Mumbai’s growing public transport demand.

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