No Drug, No Injection Mark Found On 14-Year-Old Boy In Ghatkopar Ground Case; Police Probe Points To Misunderstanding | AI

Mumbai: A case that sparked panic in Ghatkopar over allegations that a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and injected with a drug while playing on a municipal ground has taken an unexpected turn. After a 48-hour investigation, Ghatkopar police have found no evidence that the teenager was injected with any narcotic or other substance, indicating that the incident may have stemmed from a misunderstanding during a scuffle among children.

Incident Reported In Bhatwadi

The alleged incident took place at around 7.30 pm on October 5 in the Barve Nagar, Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar West. According to the boy’s father, Ramu Chaurasia, his son, a student of Municipal School No. 3 in Barve Nagar, had gone to the ground opposite the school in Bhatwadi to play with his friends.

According to the initial complaint, four to five boys who had arrived from Prem Nagar Galli allegedly asked the children to leave the ground. As the teenager was leaving with his cousin, one of the boys allegedly punched him on the back and injected a syringe into his neck. The boy reportedly felt dizzy and was subsequently taken to Sant Muktabai General Hospital for treatment.

Police Register BNS Case

Based on the boy’s statement, Ghatkopar police registered a case under Sections 115, 118(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, multiple teams, including the Detection Team, Anti-Narcotics/ATC personnel and the anti-gang unit, were deployed under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Ardekar. Police teams worked for nearly 48 hours to identify the boys allegedly involved in the incident.

Police Trace Children Involved

On Wednesday, police traced one of the boys and subsequently identified the others. However, questioning of the children revealed a different version of events.

Police found that one of the boys alleged to have been involved was actually a friend of the victim. During horseplay among the children, some of them reportedly held the teenager. It appears that he felt something touch or prick his neck during the scuffle, following which the impression that he had been injected began circulating.

Injection Rumour Sparks Panic

The rumour reportedly caused the boy to panic, after which he complained of dizziness. Police said the children admitted that they had been playing around and had held the victim, but the investigation found no evidence that any of them had injected him.

Medical examinations also failed to substantiate the injection claim. Blood samples collected from the teenager were subjected to various tests, which reportedly found no narcotic substance or suspicious chemical component. Doctors also found no visible injection mark on his neck.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Ardekar said the preliminary investigation suggested that the allegation of a drug injection had emerged from fear and confusion following the incident involving the children.

The initial allegation had triggered concern among residents and local organisations, with some groups even calling for protests over what was described as a growing drug menace in Barve Nagar. However, the police investigation has now indicated that the alleged drug-injection incident was not supported by medical or investigative evidence.

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