BEST Strike Talks With Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Continue Late Into Night As Lakhs Await Breakthrough On Third Day Of Agitation |

Mumbai: A crucial meeting between representatives of the BEST Kruti Samiti, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik continued late into Sunday night, raising hopes of a breakthrough in the ongoing BEST employees' strike. However, till 10 pm, no major decision had been announced by either the union or the BEST employees' strike.

Meeting Details & Participants

The meeting, held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, began on Sunday evening and continued for several hours. Senior members of the BEST Kruti Samiti, including Sachin Ahir, Ganesh Hake, Nitin Nandgaonkar, Uday Amonkar, Gaurishankar Khot and other office-bearers, were present during the discussions. Sources said several key demands of the employees were discussed, but an official outcome was still awaited at the time of filing this report.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the strike illegal and said the government was taking steps to address the situation. Speaking ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, he said discussions with union representatives were underway and the government was hopeful of finding a solution.

Strike Background & Demands

The indefinite strike entered its third day on Sunday after talks between employee unions and the BEST administration failed over long-pending demands. The unions are seeking implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, merger of the BEST budget with the BMC budget, payment of pending dues to retired employees, recruitment to vacant posts, regularisation of contractual workers and reduction in the dependence on wet-lease buses.

The strike has severely affected Mumbai's public transport network. By 4 pm on Sunday, no BEST bus was operating against 179 scheduled services, while attendance among drivers, conductors and operational staff remained negligible. With lakhs of commuters depending on alternative modes of transport, the outcome of the ongoing meeting is expected to be crucial for restoring normal bus operations in the city.

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