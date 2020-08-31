BEST mows down security guard

Mumbai: A scooter-borne 30-year-old security guard was mowed down by a BEST bus near Lower Parel on Sunday morning, killing the scooterist. NM Joshi Marg Police reached the spot and rushed the security guard, Baban Lohar, to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

Police arrested the bus driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to police, Lohar, who was employed with a media house at Lower Parel, was on his way back home after a night duty when the incident occurred. Lohar was riding his Honda Activa scooter (MH-04-JS-5911) and had just left his office premises at around 7.30 am. When he reached near Marathon Futurex on the north bound side of NM Joshi Marg, a BEST bus (MH-03-CV-6066) dashed him from his right side.

Police said, due to the brush off with the bus, Lohar's scooter skid and he fell under the rear wheel of the bus. The locals immediately rushed to the rescue and alerted the police control room. Since Lohar was not responding, he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

NM Joshi Marg Police then booked the BEST bus driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving (section 279) and causing death due to negligence (section 304A). The bus driver, who reported to the police station voluntarily, was arrested, said police.