BEST Launches AC Circular Bus Route A-636 in Borivali (East); Know Timings, Frequency Here

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Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking has launched a new air-conditioned circular bus route from Borivali railway station (East) on Monday, which will connect key residential areas in the Borivali and Kandivli areas.

The A-636 route will pass through important residential localities such as Gautam Nagar, Anita Nagar and Alica Nagar, thus giving a boost to last-mile connectivity. Other major landmarks that the route will cover are Samata Nagar, Omkareshwar Mandir and Thakur College.

The new bus route begins operations on Monday.

🚌 नवीन बस मार्ग ए-६३६ सुरू!📍 बोरिवली स्थानक (पूर्व) ते क्रांतीनगर (लोखंडवाला)📅 सोमवार, ९ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ पासून सुरू.प्रमुख थांबे: मागाठणे आगार, साईधाम, समतानगर, गौतमनगर व अलिका नगर.लोखंडवाला व बोरिवली परिसरातील प्रवाशांना दिलासा! 🚌#BESTBus #BESTUndertaking https://t.co/WawlKHFZ8S — Aapli BEST Aaplyachsathi आपली बेस्ट आपल्याचसाठी (@aaplibest) November 8, 2026

A-636 Route: Frequency And Timings

The A-636 bus will operate everyday at a frequency of 17 to 20 minutes, according to a letter sent the BEST undertaking to ward 27 corporator Neelam Gurav.

The first service will leave Borivali Station (East) at 6.40 am, and the last one will depart at 10 pm, the BEST undertaking stated.

The new air-conditioned route has been introduced with a view to plug connectivity gaps in densely-populated residential localities, and to provide a comfortable alternative to private transport, The Times of India quoted officials as saying.