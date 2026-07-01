BEST Electric Bus Crash Report Stumped: RTO Unable To Test Brakes Or ABS Due To Extensive Damage, Recommends Manufacturer Probe |

Mumbai: The mechanical inspection of the BEST electric bus involved in the June 8 fatal crash has failed to determine the cause of the accident, with the Mumbai Central RTO stating that the vehicle was too badly damaged for critical safety systems to be examined. The report recommends a detailed inspection by the bus manufacturer or an authorised dealer to find out whether any technical failure contributed to the crash.

Vehicle Details & Examination Limitations

The inspection report, prepared by the Motor Vehicle Inspector, examined the Olectra EBUZZ K7D AC electric bus (MH01CV6511) involved in FIR No. 283/2026. It confirmed that the bus was fitted with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), but neither the braking system nor the ABS could be tested because of the extensive damage caused in the accident. The report records severe damage to the driver's cabin, steering linkage, dashboard, front door, ECU wiring, electrical harnesses, fuse box, ITMS, windshields and other key components. As the vehicle was not in a roadworthy condition, inspectors were unable to conduct a road test.

Significantly, under the section titled "Cause of Accident", the report states, "Opinion cannot be given." This means the inspection neither identifies a mechanical defect as the cause nor rules out the possibility of one. The RTO has recommended that the manufacturer or its authorised dealer carry out a detailed electrical and mechanical examination to determine whether any technical malfunction played a role in the crash.

The report is part of the Detailed Accident Report (DAR) submitted for the ongoing police investigation. The June 8 accident near Kotwal Garden claimed one life and left three others injured after the BEST bus allegedly went out of control. The findings are significant as they leave open the possibility of technical failure while investigators continue to examine whether the crash was caused by a vehicle defect, driver error or other factors.

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