BEST Drops Plan To Curtail A-112 & A-116 Bus Routes To Gateway Of India After Committee Opposition | File Image

Mumbai: In a major relief for daily commuters and tourists, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has decided not to curtail its popular bus routes A-112 and A-116 to Gateway of India. The proposal, discussed in the BEST Committee meeting on Monday, was effectively pushed into the back burner after members across party lines opposed the move.

Routes connect Churchgate & CSMT to Gateway; 436 trips daily with 24,000 passengers

The two routes connect Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Gateway of India and are widely used by passengers travelling to Elephanta, Mandwa, Uran and Alibaug through ferry services. According to BEST officials, around 436 trips are operated daily on these routes, carrying nearly 24,000 passengers and generating revenue of about Rs 1.17 lakh every day. On Sundays and public holidays, the number rises to 598 trips with nearly 28,000 commuters using the services.

The proposal to short terminate the buses was initiated after Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar reportedly suggested shifting the bus stop near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum due to traffic congestion around Gateway of India. BEST had identified Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk, nearly half a kilometre away, as the alternative terminal point.

Committee members stress last-mile connectivity & revenue importance

However, committee members argued that the routes provide crucial last-mile connectivity in one of Mumbai’s busiest tourism zones. “Gateway of India is an important tourist destination. Direct bus connectivity is necessary for passengers and also important from a revenue point of view,” a BEST official said.

Opposition members from Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that the move would have benefited private share taxi operators. BEST Committee chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said the proposal would be referred back to the administration, signalling that no immediate changes will be made to the routes.

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