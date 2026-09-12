BEST Committee Seeks Local Touch For Worli Streetlights, Defers ₹2.50 Crore Pole Installation Proposal | AI

Mumbai’s streetlights could soon get more than a functional makeover. The BEST Committee on Friday deferred a proposal to install 1,450 conventional streetlight poles in Worli at a cost of around Rs 2.50 crore, asking the administration to rethink their design and bring in a local character. The members want the poles to reflect the identity of the neighbourhood where they are installed, rather than having the same silver-coloured poles and yellow lights across the city.

Panel Wants Streetlights To Reflect Local Identity

The proposal involved 250 nine-metre, 1,100 seven-metre and 100 nine-metre zinc-plated streetlight poles of different designs. The estimated cost was Rs 2.50 crore, while the gross tender rates stood at Rs 2.38 crore, which officials said were 6.66 per cent higher than the estimated rates. The committee also sought details on the quality of work and the shortlisted manufacturer, which is being appointed by BEST for the first time.

“There is a scope of reimagining the shapes and design of these streetlight poles. We have asked the administration to come up with it. We have also asked to inspect the quality of work and other details of the shortlisted company,” said Trushna Vishwasrao, chairperson, BEST Committee.

Worli Heritage Could Inspire New Pole Design

The demand for a local touch has emerged as the key point in the proposal. BEST Committee member Ramakant Gupta said Mumbai’s street infrastructure should not look uniform when every neighbourhood has its own history and identity.

“Mumbai being a global city needs to rethink the aesthetics and design of streetlights. Each area in the city and suburbs has its own character, and that local touch is important. The design should reflect the identity of the place where the pole is installed,” Gupta said.

For Worli, which has historically been associated with fishing communities, Gupta suggested that the streetlight design could depict its fishing heritage. “Worli has been a fishermen’s area, so the design can depict that identity. It can be something similar to the way other Indian cities have used designs such as a conch or damru,” he said.

The idea comes against the backdrop of the BMC’s earlier beautification experiment. In 2023, the civic body had installed colourful butterfly- and bird-shaped streetlights as part of its beautification drive. The move later faced criticism, with several of the decorative lights subsequently replaced.

BEST has more than 30,000 streetlights across the island city and has recently changed the illumination and lux levels of lamps after receiving complaints about poor lighting. The committee’s latest move therefore seeks to balance functionality with aesthetics and local identity, ensuring that any redesign does not come at the cost of basic lighting and safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/