BEST Committee Inspection Reveals Severe Staff Facility Gaps And Recurring Technical Faults In Electric Buses at Kurla Depot |

Mumbai: Serious operational and infrastructure issues at Kurla BEST Depot came to light during an inspection conducted by BEST Committee members Santosh Medhekar and Sanjay Wakode along with committee member Ajay Singh. The team interacted with drivers and conductors, who raised concerns over poor staff facilities and recurring technical faults in electric buses, prompting a demand for immediate corrective action.

Staff Raise Basic Amenity Issues

During the visit, employees highlighted problems related to rest rooms, canteen services, drinking water and other basic amenities. Staff members said these issues have been pending for a long time and are affecting their working conditions. The inspection also revealed that several Olectra electric buses have been facing persistent air pressure leak problems for months. According to employees, buses numbered 1024, 8611, 8545, 8605, 8538, 8551, 8524, 8516, 8517 and 8608 are among those regularly affected.

“Despite repeated complaints, maintenance and repairs are not being carried out on time,” employees told the inspection team. As a result, many buses are sent out for daily service but break down on routes and are later brought back to the depot. Workers also reported that air conditioners in several buses have remained non-functional for long periods, causing inconvenience to both passengers and operating staff.

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Charging Infrastructure Falls Short

The inspection further exposed a shortage of charging infrastructure for electric buses. While around 75 Olectra buses are stationed at the depot, only 14 charging points are available. This often leads to delays in charging, reducing the number of buses available on roads. Another fleet of nearly 20 electric buses from a different company has access to only two operational charging guns. Employees also pointed to a shortage of drivers, claiming that nearly half the buses remain parked at the depot due to a lack of manpower.

Ajay Singh urged the concerned authorities and bus manufacturers to address the issues urgently. He said better facilities for employees and efficient maintenance of buses are essential to ensure safe, reliable and uninterrupted public transport services for Mumbai commuters.

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