BEST Chalo App to stop issuing physical tickets for users from February 14

From February 14, the BEST Undertaking will not issue physical tickets to passengers who buy them using their Chalo Mobile App. Until now, the Undertaking was issuing physical tickets as well to those who had e-tickets on their App.

As on February 9, nearly 5.25 lakh people had downloaded the Chalo Mobile App; of these, 1.5 lakh people bought etickets.

This app was launched on December 21, but in a week, the bus conductors have complained that passengers are arguing over the non-issuance of physical tickets despite booking it using the Chalo app.

The App not only helps passengers in buying physical tickets but also enable them to track the bus, know the expected time of arrival, know whether the bus is crowded or not and even allows making payment through multiple e-wallet platforms.

In statement post launch General Manager of BEST Undertaking Lokesh Chandra said that it’s not required (issuing physical tickets against bookings done on the Chalo app) and we don’t want to have this. "Some passengers are asking and arguing with bus conductors. So just for time being, we are starting issuing tickets say for a month or so on a temporary basis. We are increasing the awareness among the passengers to not insist on paper tickets in digital format. We have crossed the 1 lakh milestone for the Chalo app," he had stated.

Sources added, the BEST informed the public on social media that tickets and bus passes are issued on Chalo App as a digital initiative to make it paperless. However, it has been decided to issue a printed ticket as a temporary step from December 28.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:24 AM IST