BEST Bus Services Hit By Metro Work, Ashadhi Ekadashi Processions And Road Resurfacing Across Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: Thousands of BEST commuters faced diversions and route curtailments across the city as Metro construction, Ashadhi Ekadashi processions and road resurfacing works disrupted normal bus operations. Several routes in Mulund, Wadala, Dadar, Pratiksha Nagar and Dindoshi were affected from late Friday night until Saturday afternoon, prompting BEST to divert buses through alternate roads to maintain services.

Overnight Metro Construction in Mulund

The biggest disruption was in Mulund, where overnight Metro construction on LBS Road led to the diversion of 15 bus routes between 11.30 pm on July 24 and 6.30 am on July 25. From early Saturday morning, Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations resulted in road closures at Wadala, Katrak Road, Pratiksha Nagar and Tilak Road, affecting more than 25 bus routes. Services were rerouted through alternate roads including Dr. B.A. Road, Rafi Kidwai Marg, Rawli Camp and the Monorail corridor before rejoining their regular alignments.

In Dindoshi, road resurfacing work on Akurli Road led to the curtailment of Routes 282 and 289 during the afternoon. BEST implemented the temporary changes to minimise disruption and ensure bus services continued despite traffic restrictions. Commuters were advised to expect delays and follow updated route information while travelling through the affected areas.

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