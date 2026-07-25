Kalyan School Hosts Inter-Science Exhibition Blending Robotics, Environment And Traditional Indian Art Forms |

Kalyan: A vibrant blend of science, innovation and Indian art came alive at Seth Hirachand Mutha School (CBSE) in Kalyan on Saturday as students from schools across Kalyan, Mumbai and Thane displayed their creativity and scientific aptitude at an inter-school science exhibition. From robotics and human anatomy models to environmental projects and traditional art, the exhibition drew an overwhelming response from parents and visitors.

Event Organisation and Participation

Seth Hirachand Mutha School (CBSE), run by the Seth Hirachand Mutha Educational Trust, organised an Inter-School Science Exhibition on Saturday, July 25, bringing together students from various schools across Kalyan, Mumbai and Thane districts.

The event commenced with a traditional Saraswati Vandana and was inaugurated by the Trust Chairman Prakash Mutha, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Ashok Honmane, and Trustee Anvesha Mutha. The programme was attended by Principal Sapna Gadia, Vice-Principal Dipali Kamble, along with several eminent citizens of Kalyan.

Diverse Range of Student Projects

The exhibition featured a wide range of innovative projects prepared by students over the past week, reflecting their scientific curiosity, creativity and environmental awareness. Visitors explored exhibits on robotics, human anatomy, aquatic plants, nature conservation, cleanliness and waste management, food culture, and artistic decoration of traditional clay pots. Several working models and live demonstrations attracted considerable attention from the audience.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of nearly 700 parents and residents, who visited the campus to appreciate the students' efforts. The exhibits not only showcased scientific concepts but also highlighted the importance of innovation, sustainability and India's rich artistic heritage.

Trust Chairman's Vision for Students

Speaking on the occasion, Trust Chairman Prakash Mutha said the primary objective of the exhibition was to cultivate a scientific temperament among students while encouraging them to remain connected with Indian art, culture and traditional values. He noted that such platforms help young learners develop analytical thinking, creativity and confidence by translating classroom concepts into practical models.

The chief guests interacted with the participating students, observed their projects in detail and appreciated the originality and dedication reflected in their work. They encouraged the students to continue pursuing innovation and scientific learning with enthusiasm.

Principal Sapna Gadia congratulated the participants and acknowledged the collective efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff in successfully organising the event. She emphasised that experiential learning through exhibitions plays a crucial role in nurturing problem-solving skills and preparing students for future academic and professional challenges.

The organisers said the exhibition aimed to inspire students to think beyond textbooks by integrating science with creativity, while fostering teamwork, research skills and a deeper understanding of real-world issues. The successful event concluded with appreciation for the contributions of teachers, staff members and students, whose coordinated efforts ensured the exhibition's smooth execution.

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