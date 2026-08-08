BEST Bus Driver Undergoes Alcohol Test After Mulund Accident Claims Woman’s Life | AI

Mumbai: An alcohol test was conducted on a BEST bus driver after an objection was raised against him following a fatal accident at Mulund Check Naka in which a 56-year-old woman was run over by the bus. The driver and the vehicle remain at Mulund police station as police continue their investigation.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on August 7, when Route 512/35 bus was travelling from Nerul towards Mulund. At Mulund Check Naka, the bus was halted at a traffic signal when the woman, identified as Jayshri Bhanaji Parmar, was crossing the road. According to the BEST report, when the signal turned green and the bus moved, she came into contact with its front right corner, fell on the road and was run over by the bus's right-side tyre.

Driver Booked Under BNS, Motor Vehicles Act

Following the accident, the driver Ravi Bhagwant Bhoise, 33, and the conductor were taken to Mulund police station. An alcohol test was subsequently conducted at Agrawal Hospital after the opposite party raised an objection against the driver. Police have retained the driver and bus pending further investigation.

An accidental death case was registered on August 8 against the driver under BNS Sections 281 and 106(1) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police have directed that the driver and bus be retained until 9 am, with the bus currently stationed at Mulund police station.

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