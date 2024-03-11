'Benefits And Risks Of AI’: Milind Deora Joins Panel Over Discussion At Government Law College In Mumbai

Milind Deora Joins Panel Over Discussion At Government Law College In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Artificial Intelligence will create a lot of jobs as it has started getting better, said Milind Deora, former union minister of state for information and broadcasting. The former minister had joined a panel discussion about ‘The Benefits and Risks of AI’ at the Government Law College, Mumbai.

D.M. Harish Foundation, in association with the Moot Court Association of Government Law College Mumbai, had organised a panel discussion as a part of its annual D. M. Harish Memorial-Government Law College Moot Court Competition. The panel included former union minister Milind Deora, Milind Karande, Director at the Board of Examinations and Evaluations, Anantharaman Balakrishnan, Sales Director at Google Cloud among others, which discussed about ‘The Benefits and Risks of AI - Creator or Destroyer?’

Deora said, “Till some extent there are concerns about AI due to technologies like deep fakes but every technology and innovation has seen some degree of fear mongering among people. We are already living with AI and it is already a part of our lives. We have to figure out some regulations but most of the concerns regarding AI are overhyped.”

While Jagdish Moorjani, Co-founder of CitiusTech said that three out of ten jobs have turned redundant due to AI, Deora said that AI has the potential to create a lot of jobs and therefore the need is to make the sector flourish and innovate. “AI might take away jobs in a certain industry now but the newer generation will adapt to it and will upskill themselves accordingly. The raw material for AI is the generation of data and in a country like India with humongous internet users, we can also provide huge amount of raw material.,” Deora added.

Talking about the recent controversies that rose due to Google’s Gemini AI, Anantharaman Balakrishnan said, “Gemini clearly states that it may display inaccurate and disrespectful information and it also advises to double check the information it provides. For any new technology, it takes time to become perfect and AI has just started. We are working with government’s latest advisory but it will take some time as the advisories are very broad.”

Kishu Daswani, Professor at Government Law College, said, “AI can help resolve cases of cheque dishonour and the courts should start using it for the simple cases while keeping the complex cases for the court. But now AI is being applied to draft contracts, which is dangerous because it is applying content without learning law.” He also added that AI can prove helpful to students as well as teachers as it can be used according to location, nature of students and special needs.