Belapur Police Bust Spa Prostitution Racket In Seawoods, Rescue Seven Women Including Four Thai Nationals | Representational Image - File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Belapur Police have busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre in Sector-15, rescuing seven women, including four from Thailand, during a raid conducted on Tuesday.

Victims rescued

Acting on specific information, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell carried out the operation at a spa centre located in Trishul Goldmine building in Seawoods Sector-15, where an immoral trafficking business was allegedly being run. A decoy customer was first sent to verify the information before the police team conducted the raid at around 4:15 pm on April 14.

The accused has been identified as Nitu Hazarilal Prajapat (33), who was allegedly running the spa and forcing women into prostitution by luring them with money. Following the raid, police rescued four Thai nationals and three Indian women from the premises.

Decoy customer

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade, with Assistant Police Inspectors Yogesh Deshmukh and Rajshree Shinde, along with Police Sub-Inspector Sarita Gude and their team.

Police have registered a case against the accused at NRI Police Station under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and arrested her.

During the raid, police seized cash, three high-end mobile phones of different brands, and other objectionable materials collectively worth Rs 53,000.

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