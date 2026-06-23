Belapur Court Stay Order To Save Illegal Building Prompts Police Fir In Nerul | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered by CBD Police against an unidentified person for allegedly forging a Belapur court order, including the signature of a judge, in an attempt to prevent the demolition of an unauthorized six-storey building in Nerul.

Complaint filed by court Assistant Superintendent

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Priya Patil, Assistant Superintendent of the Belapur Court, after the court discovered that a fake stay order had been created and circulated despite no such relief having been granted by the judiciary. The court subsequently directed police to initiate criminal proceedings in the matter.

According to the complaint, the forged document falsely claimed that the Belapur Court had stayed demolition action initiated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) against a ground-plus-five-storey building located on a 600-square-metre plot at Sarsole village in Nerul.

WhatsApp PDF sent to NMMC Commissioner

The fraud came to light after a PDF copy of the purported stay order was sent via WhatsApp to NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde. The document was forwarded to the civic body's legal department for verification, following which municipal advocate Shailesh Yadav examined the original court records on June 15 and found that no such stay order had ever been issued by the court.

The building owner, Babybai Madhukar Thakur, had approached the Belapur Court after the NMMC issued a demolition notice on April 22, 2026, under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, alleging unauthorized construction. During hearings held on May 7 and June 12, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Vinayak H. Vishwas declined to grant any interim relief or stay against the demolition and merely directed issuance of summons to the respondents.

Certified copy tampered with forged signature

During its inquiry, the court found that a certified copy of the original order obtained on May 20 had been tampered with. Police said the surname "Thakur" had allegedly been struck out and replaced with "Tandel", additional English text inserted to create the impression that a stay had been granted, and a forged signature resembling that of the presiding judge affixed to the document.

The fabricated order was allegedly submitted at NMMC's Nerul Ward Office and circulated to municipal authorities in an effort to halt demolition proceedings.

FIR under multiple forgery, cheating sections

Based on the complaint, CBD Police have registered an FIR under Sections 318(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 337, 339 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to cheating, forgery and the use of forged documents as genuine.

Police are also probing the role of WhatsApp number from which the forged order was allegedly sent to the Municipal Commissioner. Preliminary checks reportedly identified the number in the name of Sagar Naik. Police are now working to establish who was using the number and whether it was linked to the preparation and circulation of the forged court order.

"We are examining the source of the forged document, the person who circulated it, and the role of all individuals connected with the WhatsApp number used to send the order. Technical and documentary evidence is being verified, and appropriate action will be taken against those found involved," a police officer said.

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