Belagavi border dispute: All eyes on Amit Shah's meet with Maharashtra, Karnataka CMs

Home Minister Amit Shah's initiative came after a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra sought his intervention.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Belagavi border dispute: All eyes on Amit Shah's meet with Maharashtra, Karnataka CMs | FPJ
Bengaluru: All eyes are set on the scheduled meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra in connection with border dispute between the states on Wednesday evening.

This is the first time that the Union government is intervening in the matter. The border dispute, presently with the Supreme Court which is likely to take up the issue of maintainability soon.

Home Minister Shah's initiative came after a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra sought his intervention. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will leave for the national capital at 1.30 pm from the Hubballi Airport.

Maha-K'taka border row: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet both states' CMs on December 14
The meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. The outcome is likely to impact the law and order situation in both the states, especially at the border region. Karnataka police have made elaborate security arrangements in Belagavi district to face any eventualities.

It will also have direct bearing on the state Assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled to be held in less than four months.

Karnataka Congress unit has attacked BJP for creating the border dispute unnecessarily only to hijack the people's emotions at the election time.

Chief Minister Bommai had stated that "we will clearly state our stand on the issue. Already, we have furnished details to Amit Shah regarding State Reorganization Act, pending case in the Supreme Court and others. The home secretary will also be briefed over the issue."

Explainer: What is Maharashtra-Karanataka border dispute which is stuck between the two states since...
Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar of NCP had visited Belagavi, visited many places and held a meeting with the members of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES). Kannada organisations have slammed him for visiting Belagavi without giving any official intimation.

Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, visited Hindalga where nine persons were killed in police firing in 1986 and also paid a visit to the residence of MES Belagavi President Deepak Dalvi.

Ashok Chandargi, President of Belagavi Karnataka Association Organizations Committee had chided that Rohit Pawar by visiting Belagavi like a thief has lowered his dignity.

Mumbai: NCB busts inter-state drug trafficking syndicate, arrests five

Mumbai updates: Former corporators allege lack of transparency in BMC functioning under chief Iqbal...

Kobad Ghandy book row: 3 members of award selection panel resign from Maharashtra literature board

Mumbai man miraculously escapes death as bus runs over him in Powai; video goes viral

Mumbai: Man dumped by wife made death threats to Sharad Pawar, arrested

