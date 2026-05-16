Beat The Heat: Korum Mall’s Summer Boot Camp Becomes Thane’s Biggest Indoor Vacation Attraction

Children participate in adventure activities and interactive workshops at Korum Mall’s popular Summer Boot Camp in Thane | Instagram - korum_mall

Thane, May 16: With summer vacations in full swing and temperatures soaring, families in Thane are actively seeking engaging indoor alternatives to keep children entertained while escaping the scorching heat.

Stepping up as a premier family destination, Korum Mall has transformed its main atrium into Thane’s largest indoor adventure arena, hosting its annual Summer Boot Camp until May 30, 2026.

The high-energy indoor camp has received an overwhelming response, with more than 2,600 children participating so far.

Indoor adventure activities attract families

Designed specifically for children between the ages of four and 14 years, with a weight eligibility of up to 35 kilograms, the boot camp offers a physical activity experience within the safety and comfort of a fully air-conditioned environment.

The main atrium has been converted into a vibrant adventure zone featuring activities including rock climbing, tyre climbing, ladder climbing, ziplining, and the plank walk, along with a curated range of interactive workshops and immersive fun zones.

Summer Boot Camp becomes major attraction

While Korum Mall has consistently organised community engagement events over the past year, including chess tournaments, the Doraemon Meet & Greet, fashion shows, food festivals, and seasonal celebrations such as the Monsoon Marathon, Dussehra, and Christmas Santa Meet & Greet, the Summer Boot Camp has emerged as one of the biggest attractions on its annual calendar.

With the onset of summer vacations, both parents and children look forward to the activity every year, viewing it as a blend of entertainment, physical activity, and indoor recreation.

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By combining fitness, skill-building, and recreation, the initiative has set a benchmark for retail-experiential entertainment in Thane, making it a popular destination this holiday season.

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