Exciting Summer Activities For Your Kids; It's Time For Them To Step Out & Have Fun!

If you’re already hearing "I’m bored" echo around the house, it’s time to switch things up this summer. From creative workshops to outdoor adventures, there’s plenty your kids can do beyond screens. This season, turn their holidays into a mix of fun and learning with experiences that spark curiosity, creativity, and confidence.
NCPA Summer Fiesta 2026
If your child loves performing or wants to explore creativity, Summer Fiesta 2026 at NCPA is a perfect pick. From theatre and dance to storytelling, stand-up comedy, and even content creation, the programme offers immersive workshops led by industry experts. It also includes live plays for kids, making it a complete arts experience.
When: April 29 to July 19, 2026 (Workshops) | Plays till August 2
Where: NCPA, Mumbai
Cost: ₹1,080 onwards (workshops), ₹500 onwards (plays)
Summer Yoga Camp
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Help your kids build their physical and mental strength with a structured summer yoga camp at The Yoga Institute. Designed for holistic development, it focuses on improving flexibility, concentration, memory, and overall well-being in a calm, supportive environment.
When: Ongoing
Where: The Yoga Institute, Shri Yogendra Marg, Prabhat Colony, Santacruz East
Age Group: 5-13 years
Nature Camp
Swap gadgets for greenery with this interactive nature camp at Maharashtra Nature Park. Packed with fun activities, quizzes, and hands-on learning, it helps kids and families reconnect with nature while boosting curiosity and environmental awareness.
When: May 3 and May 24, 2026
Where: Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion
Cost: ₹799 for family of 4
Kanheri Caves Heritage Walk
Turn history into an adventure with a guided exploration of the ancient Kanheri Caves. Kids get to learn about Buddhist rock-cut architecture through engaging storytelling, making it both educational and exciting.
When: May 10, 2026 | 8 AM – 12 PM
Where: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai
Cost: ₹999 per person
Bandra4Kids Heritage Walk
Let your children discover the charm of Bandra through a fun, kid-friendly guided walk. From stories about the suburb’s past to exploring its iconic spots, this activity makes learning local history interactive and memorable.
When: May 2 and May 3, 2026
Where: Bandra, Mumbai
Cost: ₹599 per person
Organising a summer camp for kids? Write to us at fpjonlineedit@gmail.com with the subject (Summer Camps) and we'd love to feature you. Don't forget to share details about the camp, including dates, time, venue, cost and how to register.