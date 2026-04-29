Exciting Summer Activities For Your Kids; It's Time For Them To Step Out & Have Fun!

If you’re already hearing "I’m bored" echo around the house, it’s time to switch things up this summer. From creative workshops to outdoor adventures, there’s plenty your kids can do beyond screens. This season, turn their holidays into a mix of fun and learning with experiences that spark curiosity, creativity, and confidence.

NCPA Summer Fiesta 2026

If your child loves performing or wants to explore creativity, Summer Fiesta 2026 at NCPA is a perfect pick. From theatre and dance to storytelling, stand-up comedy, and even content creation, the programme offers immersive workshops led by industry experts. It also includes live plays for kids, making it a complete arts experience.

When: April 29 to July 19, 2026 (Workshops) | Plays till August 2

Where: NCPA, Mumbai

Cost: ₹1,080 onwards (workshops), ₹500 onwards (plays)

Summer Yoga Camp

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Help your kids build their physical and mental strength with a structured summer yoga camp at The Yoga Institute. Designed for holistic development, it focuses on improving flexibility, concentration, memory, and overall well-being in a calm, supportive environment.

When: Ongoing

Where: The Yoga Institute, Shri Yogendra Marg, Prabhat Colony, Santacruz East

Age Group: 5-13 years

Read Also 5 Fun And Educational Summer Vacation Activities To Keep Your Kids Busy During Their Vacations

Nature Camp

Swap gadgets for greenery with this interactive nature camp at Maharashtra Nature Park. Packed with fun activities, quizzes, and hands-on learning, it helps kids and families reconnect with nature while boosting curiosity and environmental awareness.

When: May 3 and May 24, 2026

Where: Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion

Cost: ₹799 for family of 4

Kanheri Caves Heritage Walk

Turn history into an adventure with a guided exploration of the ancient Kanheri Caves. Kids get to learn about Buddhist rock-cut architecture through engaging storytelling, making it both educational and exciting.

When: May 10, 2026 | 8 AM – 12 PM

Where: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai

Cost: ₹999 per person

Bandra4Kids Heritage Walk

Let your children discover the charm of Bandra through a fun, kid-friendly guided walk. From stories about the suburb’s past to exploring its iconic spots, this activity makes learning local history interactive and memorable.

When: May 2 and May 3, 2026

Where: Bandra, Mumbai

Cost: ₹599 per person

Organising a summer camp for kids? Write to us at fpjonlineedit@gmail.com with the subject (Summer Camps) and we'd love to feature you. Don't forget to share details about the camp, including dates, time, venue, cost and how to register.