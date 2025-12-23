‘Be A Santa’ Initiative Brings Joy To Senior Citizens In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Senior citizens at The Salvation Army Old Age Home, Mumbai, were at the heart of festive celebrations this Christmas as Wockhardt Hospitals organised its annual ‘Be a Santa’ initiative on December 23, 2025. The initiative focused on spreading joy, dignity, and emotional well-being among underprivileged elderly residents, while reinforcing the hospital group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and inclusive community development.

As part of the outreach, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central organised a celebration at the old age home, where teams distributed clothes, gifts, snacks, and other essential items to residents. The programme aimed to create a meaningful festive experience for senior citizens, reinforcing the hospital’s philosophy of care that extends beyond clinical services.

The ‘Be a Santa’ initiative was simultaneously implemented across Wockhardt Hospitals’ units in Mumbai Central, Mira Road, Nagpur, and Rajkot, ensuring consistent CSR participation and wide-reaching community engagement. At each location, hospital teams actively took part in festive activities such as cake cutting, interactive games, prayers, and community interactions, fostering a spirit of togetherness and compassion.

In addition to celebrations, the outreach programmes also included basic health awareness sessions, such as hand hygiene education and simple physiotherapy exercises, aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and overall well-being among beneficiaries.

Commenting on the initiative, Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director, Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “Corporate social responsibility at Wockhardt Hospitals is deeply rooted in compassion and long-term community engagement. Through our ‘Be a Santa’ initiative, we aim to extend care, respect, and joy to those who need it most, reinforcing our belief that healthcare organisations must play a meaningful role in building inclusive communities.”

Adding to this, Dr. Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “By engaging with communities during the festive season, we continue to strengthen our commitment to social responsibility and make a positive difference beyond hospital walls.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/