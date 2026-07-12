'BBRT Misused Power By Involving Pvt Company For Bandra Bandstand's Maintenance,' Says MMB; Orders Five-Year Financial Audit | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bandra Bandstand Resident Trust (BBRT) has misused its powers by involving a third party in the maintenance of Bandra Bandstand promenade, said Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) after the residents’ trust collaborated with pharmaceutical company USV Pvt Ltd. The maritime authority has asked the trust to furnish bank statements and audit reports for the last five years to ascertain the financial transactions between them.

​What began as a localised neighborhood squabble over dog-walking has morphed into a full-blown financial integrity scandal after MMB accused BBRT of "misusing its powers" by illegally sub-letting the maintenance and branding of Mumbai’s iconic Bandstand promenade to USV Pvt Ltd. The Free Press Journal previously reported the maritime board's clarification that Bandra Bandstand belongs to MMB and the renewal of contract with BBRT in 2022 was not finalised.

MMB Orders Removal Of Bandstand Garden Board, Launches Inquiry

In June, MMB's deputy collector directed the removal of the Bandstand Garden board, which claimed that the garden was “maintained by USV Pvt Ltd in association with BBRT,” along with a probe into the matter. Although BBRT failed to remove the board, the maritime authority subsequently sprung into action and covered the names of the Trust and the pharma company.

Maritime Board Seeks Details Of Financial Transactions

However, MMB has taken serious concern over the residents trust’s association with a private company and has launched a sweeping investigation into the financial relations between the residential body and the corporate entity. The MMB has formally demanded that the BBRT surrender its bank statements and comprehensive audit reports from the last five years to trace financial transactions, corporate social responsibility funds and sponsorships from USV Pvt Ltd or any other companies.

​According to an internal official correspondence dated July 7, accessed by The Free Press Journal, regional ports officer Captain C J Lepande informed MMB's deputy collector that BBRT had zero authorisation to bring a third-party corporate player into the administration of the public land.

"BBRT has not obtained prior permission from MMB to involve USV Pvt Ltd into maintenance, management or any other undertaking of Bandra Bandstand Garden. There is no agreement, memorandum of understanding, NOC or other written permission between MMB, BBRT and USV Pvt Ltd,” the letter read. ​The official unequivocally declared that the residents' body crossed its legal boundaries. "This office is of the view that BBRT has misused its powers by involving a third party in the company without taking prior permission."

Trust Asked To Submit Books, CSR Details And Agreements

According to the letter, the Port Inspector of Bandra Port has directed BBRT's chairman on July 3 to hand over its books to determine if public space was leveraged for financial gain. ​The MMB has demanded immediate submission of full bank statement details and official audit reports of BBRT for the last five consecutive years. It has also asked the trust to disclose all CSR funds, corporate donations and sponsorships funneled to the trust by USV Pvt Ltd or any other corporate backer along with the original copy of any MoU or NOC executed between BBRT and the pharma company.

The Free Press Journal contacted BBRT and USV Pvt Ltd but both of them failed to respond until the report was published.

​The deep-dive inquiry stems from an explosive public backlash that ignited in March after restrictive boards, citing fabricated BMC bylaws and unlawfully displaying national government logos, suddenly surfaced along the promenade threatening citizens with steep fines for feeding strays or walking pets. While the boards were removed by the civic body, the residents trust's restrictive policies continued to be implemented across the promenade.

The animal lovers’ battle against these rules engulfed MMB, which owns the coastal land, which has clarified that BBRT’s claim over the promenade rests entirely on an antiquated, conditional NOC issued in 2002 and no active contract or valid maintenance agreement currently exists between the state and the BBRT.

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