Baramati Plane Crash Fallout: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Probe Into Incident That Claimed Ajit Pawar's Life | Sourced

Mumbai: Legislators from both factions of the NCP on Tuesday demanded an immediate discussion on the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The issue was raised before the presiding officers of both Houses of the State Legislature, who assured members that the discussion would be scheduled either on Wednesday or Monday. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticised Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s response to the January 28 crash inquiry.

“What expectations can we have from someone who attended the wedding of the VSR company owner’s son, with whom they have financial ties and from whom they accepted hospitality?” he wrote on X.

He added, “The entire nation witnessed the Civil Aviation Minister’s hasty and evasive response on the sensitive issue of Ajitdada’s plane crash. The Minister claimed the investigation is being conducted transparently and in line with international standards, yet said the black box was burned—despite reports it remained intact in the Baramati crash. My question is: why is this information not being shared with the American agency seeking details on the Ahmedabad crash? The authorities must answer.”

In the State Legislative Council, NCP member Amol Mitkari raised the matter through a point of procedure. “We were assured a discussion would be included in today’s agenda, but it is missing. When will it be taken up?” he asked Chairman Ram Shinde. NCP member Shashikant Shinde echoed the concern, saying repeated assurances had yielded no outcome. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap backed the demand for a debate. Chairman Ram Shinde reiterated that the discussion would be held on Wednesday or Monday. Separately, Rohit Pawar met Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and submitted two memorandums seeking a debate on the crash.

Rohit Pawar said that someone influential appeared to be shielding VSR, adding that a powerful figure was backing him. He claimed to possess significant information, some of which had already been disclosed, and warned that if the government failed to act, the remaining crucial details would be brought into the public domain. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Delhi on Tuesday, said a comprehensive investigation was underway, with multiple state and central agencies involved. “A proper probe is the only demand. Whatever the truth is, it will come out,” he said.

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