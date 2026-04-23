Baramati Bypolls 2026: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Casts Vote; Reveals Why Sharad Pawar Will Skip Polling Today |

Baramati: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule cast her vote in the Baramati Assembly bypoll on Thursday, while revealing that veteran leader Sharad Pawar will not be able to participate in the voting due to health reasons.

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After casting her vote in Baramati, Sule stressed the importance of democratic participation. “We have come here to vote. In a strong democracy, it is both the right and the responsibility of every citizen to vote,” she said.

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Explaining Sharad Pawar’s absence, Sule said he is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for medical tests. “Pawar Sahab is in the hospital, undergoing some tests. The doctor said it would take around five hours by road and even by helicopter about one-and-a-half hours. So, the doctor advised that he should avoid travelling. That is why he could not come,” she added.

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Earlier yesterday, the 85-year-old leader had announced that he would miss voting for the first time in decades due to a sudden health concern. “I have been voting in Baramati continuously since 1967. This time too, I intended to uphold that tradition. However, due to my deteriorating health and medical advice, I will not be able to travel,” he said, calling the decision deeply saddening. His condition is stable and not serious, but doctors advised against travel outside Mumbai.

Despite his absence, Sharad Pawar has extended support to Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting the bypoll as a candidate of the ruling alliance. He urged voters to back her as a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar.

The bypoll in Baramati was necessitated following Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash earlier this year. The contest has largely been seen as one-sided, with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi not fielding a candidate against Sunetra Pawar. The results of the by-election are scheduled to be announced on May 4.

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