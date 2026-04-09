Baramati Bypoll: Rohit Pawar Meets Maha Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Urges To Withdraw Party Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar |

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Baramati Assembly by-election, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Pawar met Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal in Mumbai on Thursday, urging the party to withdraw its candidate from the contest. Pawar’s appeal was aimed at ensuring that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is elected unopposed from the Baramati constituency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a detailed post on X, Rohit Pawar stated that an uncontested election in Baramati would reflect the collective sentiment of the people who respect Ajit Pawar and his political legacy. He highlighted that Ajit Pawar spent a major part of his political career within the Congress ecosystem and maintained close ties with its leadership over the years.

Pawar noted that the final day for withdrawal of nomination forms today made his appeal timely. He said he had personally requested Sapkal to consider withdrawing the Congress candidate, taking into account Ajit Pawar’s contributions and long-standing association with the party. He also appealed to independent candidates to step aside in support of Sunetra Pawar, expressing confidence that they would respect his request.

Sharad Pawar Backs Congress Candidate?

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar recently made it clear that the Congress has every right to contest the by-election and that there is no need to insist on an uncontested outcome.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sharad Pawar stressed the importance of democratic principles, stating that elections inherently involve competition. “Congress is a political party, and it can take its own decisions. In a democracy, if you want to contest an election, you must be ready to face an opponent,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further clarified that he would not intervene or request the Congress leadership to withdraw from the race. Emphasising that multiple candidates contesting elections is a normal democratic practice, Pawar dismissed the idea of pushing for an unopposed result.

The developments come amid efforts by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to secure an uncontested election in Baramati following the death of senior leader Ajit Pawar. However, the Congress party’s decision to field a candidate has effectively ended the possibility of a unanimous outcome, setting the stage for a direct political contest. The Baramati by-election, scheduled for April 23, is now shaping up to be a closely watched political battle in Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/