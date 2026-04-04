Baramati Bypoll: Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Calls Uddhav Thackeray For Support, Sunil Tatkare Urges Unopposed Election Amid Congress Stand

Sunetra Pawar reaches out to Uddhav Thackeray seeking support for Baramati bypoll | File Photo

Mumbai, Apr 4: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar has called Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to seek his support in the byelection to the Baramati Assembly seat, which she will be contesting as her party candidate.

Sunetra Pawar reaches out to Uddhav Thackeray

Her NCP colleague and MP Sunil Tatkare has appealed to all parties to ensure the bypoll is unopposed, saying the people of Baramati are in an extremely emotional situation.

Pawar called Thackeray on Friday to discuss the issue. It was confirmed by Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary and MLC Milind Narvekar, and party leader Sanjay Raut.

“Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar called Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. There was a discussion on the Baramati bypoll,” Raut said.

Thackeray likely to announce decision soon

He also said that Thackeray will hold a press conference and announce his decision about it.

Sources, however, said Thackeray was not averse to extending his support to Sunetra Pawar, considering his close ties with the late Ajit Pawar and the Pawar family.

Bypoll triggered by Ajit Pawar’s demise

The Baramati bypoll, to be held on April 23, has been necessitated due to the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, husband of Sunetra Pawar, in a plane crash on January 28.

The Sena (UBT) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with NCP (SP) and Congress.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has already announced that it will not field any candidate against Sunetra Pawar.

Congress stance adds uncertainty

However, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal last week announced that his party would contest the Baramati bypoll. The Congress’ state unit has claimed that the party high command has given its go-ahead to it, and some aspirants have also been interviewed.

Raut said, “If Congress is going to take a different decision, then I don’t think we should interfere in it as MVA. But Uddhav ji and Ajit Pawar had an emotional bond.....”

He added that Thackeray would also speak to the Congress on the matter, but did not elaborate further.

Nomination plans and political appeal

As per NCP sources, Sunetra Pawar is scheduled to file her nomination papers on April 6.

She took oath as the Deputy CM of the state on January 31, and was later elected as the president of the NCP.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare urged all political parties, including rival MVA partners, to ensure that the byelection is held unopposed, citing the emotional circumstances following Ajit Pawar’s demise.

He said the people of Baramati are facing the bypoll in an extremely emotional situation. It has been his and the NCP’s sincere wish from the very beginning that the bypoll be conducted unopposed, Tatkare said in a statement on Saturday.

“After the passing of Maharashtra’s beloved and towering leader, it is a shared responsibility of everyone towards their leader and colleague. Such a move would also uphold the political culture of the state,” he said.

Also Watch:

Ajit Pawar’s electoral legacy in Baramati

Ajit Pawar was an eight-time MLA from Baramati. In the 2019 Assembly election, he had won the seat by a huge margin of 1.65 lakh votes, while in 2024, he retained the seat by a difference of more than 1 lakh votes, defeating his brother’s son Yugendra Pawar.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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