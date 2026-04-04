Baramati Bypoll: CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Unopposed Election For Sunetra Pawar, Cites Convention After Ajit Pawar’s Death | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 4: Efforts are being intensified by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to ensure that the upcoming by-election in the Baramati Assembly constituency is held unopposed. The move comes amid indications from the Congress that it may field a candidate against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken the lead in this initiative, appealing to all political parties to support an unopposed election. Speaking to media representatives in Nagpur on Saturday, Fadnavis urged parties to rise above political differences and ensure consensus in Baramati.

Bypoll triggered by Ajit Pawar’s demise

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which left the Baramati seat vacant. The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for April 23, while the last date for filing nominations is Monday.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has initiated efforts to secure an unopposed victory for Sunetra Pawar, who is its official candidate.

However, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has stated that six aspirants have applied for the party’s ticket. He clarified that if the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) decides not to contest the by-election, the Congress will field its own candidate.

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP has already announced that it will not contest the by-election, adding a new dimension to the political scenario.

Fadnavis cites tradition, appeals for consensus

Fadnavis emphasised that an unopposed election would reflect Maharashtra’s political maturity and traditions. He cited past instances, including the by-election held after the demise of R. R. Patil, when the Bharatiya Janata Party chose not to contest, enabling a consensus outcome.

Appeal for cooperation from NCP leaders

Meanwhile, State NCP President (Ajit Pawar faction) Sunil Tatkare has also appealed for cooperation from all parties to ensure an unopposed election. In a post on social media platform X, Tatkare said the party has sincerely wished from the outset that the by-election be uncontested.

He added that following the loss of a popular and senior leader, it is the collective responsibility of all political parties to uphold respect and maintain Maharashtra’s political culture by supporting an unopposed election.

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Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To File Baramati Bypoll Nomination On April 6

Nomination filing scheduled

Sunetra Pawar is scheduled to file her nomination on Monday. She is expected to be accompanied by her son, Member of Parliament Parth Pawar, Jay Pawar and several cabinet colleagues.

However, political observers are closely watching whether senior leaders such as Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare will be present during the nomination process, especially in light of ongoing internal differences within the Ajit Pawar faction.

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