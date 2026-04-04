Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 6.6 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Thane | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 6.6 lakh were seized from a tempo abandoned on the roadside in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police found the tempo abandoned in the jurisdiction of the Navghar police station on March 31.

Banned gutkha, pan masala and flavoured tobacco products worth Rs 6.6 lakh were seized from the vehicle, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver and owner of the tempo under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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