 Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 6.6 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Thane
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Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 6.6 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Thane

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district seized banned gutkha, pan masala, and flavoured tobacco worth ₹6.6 lakh from an abandoned tempo found near Navghar on March 31. Acting on a tip-off, MBVV police recovered the consignment and registered a case against the unidentified driver and owner under relevant food safety and criminal laws.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
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Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 6.6 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Thane | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 6.6 lakh were seized from a tempo abandoned on the roadside in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police found the tempo abandoned in the jurisdiction of the Navghar police station on March 31.

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Banned gutkha, pan masala and flavoured tobacco products worth Rs 6.6 lakh were seized from the vehicle, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver and owner of the tempo under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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