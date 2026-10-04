Banned Pan Masala, Tobacco Worth ₹43.5 Lakh Seized At Charoti Toll Naka; Mumbai-Bound Eicher Intercepted |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Kasa Police have seized banned pan masala and tobacco products worth approximately ₹43.5 lakh from an Eicher vehicle at the Charoti toll naka on the Mumbai-bound carriageway in Ghol village, Dahanu taluka.

Consignment Allegedly Headed To Mumbai

According to police, the action was carried out around 10.45 pm on October 2 after the vehicle was intercepted. The vehicle was allegedly transporting the prohibited products from Gujarat towards Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai for illegal sale.

Police said the seized stock comprised 50 large sacks of Bajirao scented pan masala, containing smaller sacks and packets, valued at approximately ₹37.5 lakh, and 50 large sacks containing Mastani 216 Premium chewing tobacco, valued at approximately ₹6 lakh. The total value of the seized tobacco and pan masala products was estimated at ₹43.5 lakh.

Chewing Tobacco Also Seized

The Eicher vehicle, valued at approximately ₹20 lakh, was also seized, taking the total value of the seized property to approximately ₹63.5 lakh.

The action was carried out by Kasa Police in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra. Police said the products fall under the category of food products prohibited for manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale in Maharashtra under the relevant provisions and notification issued by the Food Safety Commissioner.

Police, FDA Conduct Action

The case has been registered at Kasa Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and associated rules and regulations.

The accused identified in the case include Feroz Khaja Miya Sayyed (34), a resident of Bidar, Karnataka, who was allegedly present as the vehicle driver. Police have also named several other individuals allegedly connected with the consignment, including persons from Amravati, Khamgaon, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Umarga. Further investigation is underway to establish the source, ownership and intended recipients of the seized consignment.

The case was registered at Kasa Police Station at on October 3. Police Inspector Amar Patil and Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Dongre are conducting the investigation.

Police said the seizure and documentation of the material were carried out immediately after the consignment was detected.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/