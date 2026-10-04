Arabian Sea Drug Bust: Iranian Dhow ‘Azad’ Intercepted With 526 Kg Heroin, Meth Worth Over ₹3,000 Crore; 5 Pakistanis Held |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A boat named Azad has become the focus of attention along the Gujarat-Palghar coastal belt after Indian agencies intercepted it in the Arabian Sea in connection with an alleged drug-trafficking operation.

Joint Operation Near Lakshadweep

The operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Indian waters west of Lakshadweep. According to officials, the agencies seized approximately 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine and detained five Pakistani nationals who were allegedly on board the vessel.

Following the interception, the Gujarat Marine Police brought the boat to the Nargol coast in Umbergaon taluka of Gujarat’s Valsad district, close to the Palghar border.

News of the vessel being brought ashore drew crowds of local residents to the Nargol coastline. The operation and the presence of the boat have since generated considerable interest in the coastal areas of Valsad and neighbouring Palghar district.

The seized narcotics are reportedly estimated to be worth more than ₹3,000 crore in the international market.

The agencies are investigating the origin of the consignment, the intended destination and the alleged network involved in its transportation. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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