Banned gutkha seized, four held

Police have seized banned gutkha worth Rs 15.53 lakh from two godowns in Palghar district of Maharashtra and arrested four persons, an official said on Sunday.
Police raided the godowns located in Vasai on Friday night on a tip-off, he said, adding that the total value of the seizure is Rs 15,53,760.
The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
