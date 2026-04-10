Banjara Tiger Protest Withdrawn After Talks Mediated by Minister Jaykumar Gore |

Mumbai: A protest launched by the Banjara Tiger organisation over various pending demands of the Banjara community was withdrawn following successful mediation by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Jaykumar Gore.

The agitation had been initiated to highlight several key issues, including pending works under the Sant Sewalal Maharaj Banjara/Laman Tanda Prosperity Scheme, demands for increased funding, and the need for improved basic infrastructure in Banjara tandas across the state.

Amid the ongoing protest, representatives of the organisation submitted a detailed memorandum and sought a meeting with the minister. Responding promptly, Gore invited the protestors for discussions at the state secretariat, where he patiently heard their concerns and held detailed deliberations on the issues raised.

During the meeting, the minister assured that steps would be taken to expedite pending works, ensure timely disbursement of sanctioned funds, and initiate necessary administrative decisions for the development of tandas. He also directed the concerned departments to take appropriate action on these matters.

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Appealing for a resolution through dialogue, Gore urged the protestors to call off their agitation. He further assured that a solution would be worked out in consultation with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Taking note of the government’s positive response, the protestors decided to immediately withdraw their agitation.

The development has helped ease tensions, with protestors expressing hope that the administration will take prompt and constructive steps to address their demands through continued coordination and dialogue.

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