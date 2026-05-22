'Bangladeshis & Rohingyas Ahould Pack Their Bags': BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Warns Action Against All Illegal Encroachments In Mumbai |

Amid the ongoin Bandra's Gareeb Nagar anti encroachment drive in Mumbai, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Friday issued a strong warning against illegal constructions on government land, stating that authorities would continue demolishing unauthorised structures, including houses and illegal religious establishments.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s 'traitor' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Nitesh Rane says, "If someone talks about the Prime Minister of our country, he can only be an agent of Pakistan. If someone talks about dirtiness… pic.twitter.com/ELfUSNDolp — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2026

Speaking to reporters during the drive, Rane said the state government would take strict action against encroachments and accused illegal settlers of occupying public land.

“If you build illegal houses or mosques on government land, we will uproot them. It is government land and not anybody’s personal property,” the minister said.

Remarks On Illegal Settlements

During his statement, Rane also referred to alleged illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers living in parts of Mumbai. He claimed the government had made promises during elections to act against such settlements and was now implementing them.

“We had clearly said during the elections that we do not want illegal Bangladeshi or Rohingya settlements here. We are fulfilling that promise,” he said.

The minister urged those staying illegally in the city to leave voluntarily, warning that further action would continue as part of the anti encroachment campaign.

His remarks came in the backdrop of recent demolition actions in parts of Mumbai, including Bandra, where civic authorities have intensified drives against unauthorised structures built on public land.

CPRO/Western Railway, Shri Vineet Abhishek, shared that the illegal upper portions of the 100 retained structures are being manually dismantled with utmost care, without heavy machinery, to ensure the base floor remains unaffected.



He added that residents were given the option… pic.twitter.com/iakK2hlLcl — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 22, 2026

Political Reactions Expected

Rane’s comments are expected to trigger sharp political reactions, especially over the reference to religious structures and migrant communities. Opposition parties in Maharashtra have previously criticised such statements, accusing leaders of using divisive language during civic actions.

However, supporters of the anti encroachment campaign argue that illegal occupation of government land has become a major challenge in Mumbai, contributing to congestion, civic strain and safety concerns.

Government Continues Encroachment Crackdown

The Maharashtra government has in recent months stepped up demolition and clearance operations across several parts of Mumbai and nearby regions. Officials maintain that the action is aimed at reclaiming public land and preventing illegal construction activity.

Authorities have not yet released detailed figures regarding the number of structures removed during the latest phase of the drive.

The issue of encroachments remains politically sensitive in Mumbai, where rapid urban growth and housing shortages continue to fuel disputes over land and rehabilitation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/