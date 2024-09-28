Bangladeshi Adult Film Star Held For Illegal Stay In Thane

The Hilline police in Ulhasnagar arrested a Bangladeshi adult film |

The Hilline police in Ulhasnagar arrested a Bangladeshi adult film star who had been illegally staying in India with a family using forged documents and had obtained Indian passports for several years. The woman has been identified as Riya Barde, also known as Arohi Shaikh alias Banna Shaikh.

The police also identified Riya’s mother, Anjali Barde alias Ruby Shaikh, her brother Ravindra Barde alias Riyaz Shaikh, and her sister Ritu Barde alias Mony Shaikh.

Anjali Barde and her children entered India without valid documentation. After marrying Arvind Barde in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, they lived with him for two years. They later acquired Aadhar cards, PAN cards, and passports using forged documents, with Anjali providing fake birth certificates for her family.

Senior police inspector, Anil Jagtap, said, “We arrested Riya from her home in Nevali Naka in Ambernath. We are investigating who helped prepare the fake documents.”

The police said Anjali, Arvind, and Ravindra had visited Qatar, while Ritu was absconding. A manhunt was launched later an FIR was filed by Sangram Malakar, who is Police Sub Inspector. Prashant Mishra alerted police about their illegal stay.

A case was registered under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of 14(A) of the Foreigner Act. Riya Barde has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Earlier this year, a case was registered against a 23-year-old woman in Thane, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan using a fake passport and visa obtained through forged documents. The woman, identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali, also known as Sanam Khan, allegedly used a fake identity and acquired various documents, including an Aadhaar card and PAN card, to apply for her passport.

According to the police, Nagma befriended a man from Pakistan on social media and attempted to visit him but was initially unsuccessful due to "lack of marriage documentation," an official said.