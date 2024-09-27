Thane: An accident occurred in Thane's Ghodbunder Road area after truck transporting iron materials for Metro Rail construction overturned onto a Honda Elevate car on Friday afternoon. The incident which took place at Kajupada in Ghodbunder Road area Thane, left the car driver injured.
Visuals of the accident site have surfaced on the internet showing the iron rods laden truck tilted on the Honda car. The driver side of the car is completely damaged by the truck's weight. It is not known what level of injuries the car driver sustained in the crash, nor there is any information on the truck driver's condition.
This is breaking news. More details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures
Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x
MPPEB 2024: Final Result Out For PNST, GNMTST Exam; Check Here