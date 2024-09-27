Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces |

Thane: An accident occurred in Thane's Ghodbunder Road area after truck transporting iron materials for Metro Rail construction overturned onto a Honda Elevate car on Friday afternoon. The incident which took place at Kajupada in Ghodbunder Road area Thane, left the car driver injured.

Visuals of the accident site have surfaced on the internet showing the iron rods laden truck tilted on the Honda car. The driver side of the car is completely damaged by the truck's weight. It is not known what level of injuries the car driver sustained in the crash, nor there is any information on the truck driver's condition.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.