Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident: Accused to apply for medical and bail application

Policemen inspect the wreckage of cars after a collision between four cars and an ambulance on the Bandra Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai | Salman Ansari/FPJ

Mumbai: The accused in the Bandra Worli Sea link (BWSL) accident, which killed five persons, will be applying for medical application and a bail in this week on the grounds of being medically unfit, stating that his accident wounds need better treatment along with a CT scan.

The defence lawyer of the accused said that they will make an application for medical treatment as their client has not yet received any medical treatment post the accident, after which immediately within 2 days they will apply for bail at the sessions court.

Real-estate developer Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakhya was arrested by the Worli police for allegedly causing the BWSL accident on Wednesday, in which five people were killed and eight were injured. He was remanded to judicial custody on medical grounds by a city court, after it rejected the police's plea for police custody on Friday.

During the hearing on Friday, his lawyer had stated that the accident occurred due to 'contributed negligence' and that Bilakhya, 42, should not be solely held responsible.

The defence lawyer had also argued saying that the airbags of the car of the accused opened on time which saved his life otherwise he too would have died, therefore he too is a victim of the accident.

“He has sustained injuries on his right arm and he needs to undergo a CT scan of his head and face according to the doctors of Saifee Hospital. But the police did not conduct any CT scan as they took him to Nair Hospital where they said there were no machines for the CT scan,” said the defence lawyer, Vikram Chavan.

The defence also stated that the accused has a diabetes history and claims that his wounds could lead to gangrene and if timely medical attention is not granted to him, it could also be fatal.

The accused had been on Thursday remanded to police custody for a day after his arrest, by the court. The accused was arrested for allegedly ramming into three other stationary vehicles and an ambulance on the BWSL on Wednesday and was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 304-a (causing death by negligence) and 304-2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and for rash driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.