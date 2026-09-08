Bandra Road Accident: Mumbai Court Denies Megha Rawal Bail In Boy’s Death Case, Citing Alleged Mobile Use And Witness Tampering |

Megha RawalMumbai: "In Mumbai, almost everywhere there is considerable traffic and momentary lapse in concentration or negligence for a split second can cause accident," the sessions court has said refusing to grant bail to nutritionist Megha Rawal.

On August 30, afternoon Rawal was returning home from farmer's market, when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses and Ansh’s family alleged she was speaking on her mobile phone when her Innova Crysta knocked the boy down while he was crossing the road.

The special judge AD Kshirsagar considered the prosecution's argument that Rawal was on her phone when the accident took place. The court had refused to accept the argument that charge of Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), is not applicable as the incident is just an accident.

"When a person is driving a vehicle on busy traffic road tries to use cell phone, he/she is inviting trouble for sure. When the accused drove the car and tried to use the cell phone, knowledge of the consequences of such act can be attributed to her that by such driving she could cause accident which may result in death of a person," the court said in its detailed order.

Besides, the court also considered the apprehension raised by the father of the deceased boy with regards to alleged attempt of the family members of Rawal to influence the witnesses.

Advocate for the intervenor has submitted a pen drive which contents video clip of witness Sandeep complaining of effort of tampering, the court said adding that the father has also filed an application to the Bandra police station on September 2 seeking security of the witnesses alleging efforts of tampering.

"Investigation is at preliminary stage. Considering nature of allegation and requirements of investigation, this is not proper case to grant bail to the accused," the court said rejecting Rawal's bail plea.