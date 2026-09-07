Bandra Road Accident Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Nutritionist Megha Rawal’s Bail Plea In 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death

The sessions court rejected nutritionist Megha Rawal’s bail plea in the Bandra road accident case that claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The sessions court on Monday rejected the bail application of nutritionist Megha Rawal, involved in the accident resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy in Bandra.

On August 30 afternoon, Rawal was returning home from a farmer's market when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses and Ansh’s family alleged she was speaking on her mobile phone when her Innova Crysta knocked the boy down while he was crossing the road.

Father's Family Raises Witness Concerns

The bail application of Rawal was rejected by the court considering the submissions made by the lawyer of the deceased boy's father. It was contended on behalf of the father that Rawal's family had threatened a witness not to reveal what actually happened to the police. He relied on the video footage.

Besides, he said that the family of the victim is very poor, being hawkers, and the accused's family is rich and can influence the witnesses. He pleaded that directions be given to the police to protect the witnesses.

Rawal's lawyer, Niranjan Mundargi, argued that it was an unfortunate incident and no purpose would be served by keeping her in prison.

Mundargi also argued that the charge under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is not applicable, as the incident is just an accident.

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Prosecution Cites Mobile Phone Use

The prosecution, on the other hand, argued that as per the eyewitnesses, the woman was talking on the phone while driving, which led to the accident. It was argued that the act of using a mobile phone while driving shows that she had knowledge that her act could prove dangerous.

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