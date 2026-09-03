Bandra Road Accident Case: Victim’s Family Opposes Megha Rawal’s Bail, Alleges Witness Influence

The court reserved its decision on Megha Rawal’s bail plea after the victim’s family raised concerns over alleged witness influence | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The family of nutritionist Megha Rawal, involved in the accident resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy in Bandra, tried to influence the witness who saw the incident, the lawyer told the court opposing her bail plea.

On August 30 afternoon, Rawal was returning home from a farmer's market when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses and Ansh’s family alleged she was speaking on her mobile phone when her Innova Crysta knocked the boy down while he was crossing the road.

Court Reserves Bail Order

The sessions court on Thursday reserved the order on Rawal's bail plea for Saturday. Her lawyer, Niranjan Mundargi, argued that it was an unfortunate incident and no purpose would be served by keeping her in prison.

Mundargi also argued that the charge of Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is not applicable as the incident is just an accident.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

The prosecution, on the other hand, argued that as per the eyewitnesses, the woman was talking on the phone while driving, which led to the accident. It was argued that the act of using a mobile phone while driving shows that she had knowledge that her act could prove dangerous.

The lawyer for the boy's father also opposed the bail plea, saying the family had threatened a witness not to reveal what actually happened to the police. He relied on the video footage.

Besides, he said that the family of the victim is very poor, being hawkers, and the accused's family is rich and can influence the witnesses. He pleaded that a direction be given to the police to protect the witnesses.

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Defence Seeks Bandra Restriction

The defence, however, pleaded that a condition not to enter the vicinity of Bandra can be imposed on her to safeguard the interests of the witnesses. The court has now reserved the order on the bail plea.

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