Bandra Road Accident: Court Sends Driver Megha Rawal To Police Custody For A Day In 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death Case |

Mumbai: In the case of the death of eight-year-old Ansh Gupta in a Bandra West road accident, 45-year-old health coach and nutritionist Megha Rawal was remanded in police custody for a day by a Bandra magistrate court on Monday for allegedly running over the boy on Sunday afternoon.

Child Died Before Birthday

According to police, Rawal was returning home when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses and Ansh’s family alleged she was speaking on her mobile phone when her Innova Crysta knocked him down while he was crossing the road.

Ansh died after being hit by the vehicle, days before his birthday on September 2. He was the only child of his parents.

Probe Into Accident Underway

Preliminary investigation found no evidence that Rawal was driving under the influence of alcohol. However, her blood sample has been sent for forensic analysis. The police are also retrieving CCTV footage, call detail records and verifying her driving licence and vehicle registration.

Ansh’s mother demanded justice, alleging Rawal was drunk and on the phone. His father, Arvind Gupta, alleged the vehicle hit Ansh twice.

Defence lawyer Amar Paragonkar called it an unfortunate accident and opposed the culpable homicide charge, arguing there was no intent or knowledge.

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