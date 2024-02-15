Bandra Reclamation Redevelopment: Adani Realty Outbids L&T To Clinch Prestigious Project

Bandra Reclamation Project | File photo

Adani Realty has emerged as the highest bidder for the the redevelopment of the prestigious 24-acre sprawl at the Bandra reclamation proposed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The Adani Group-led real estate company outbid contender Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and the deal is likely to be signed next week.

Mayfair Housing disqualified

On Wednesday, the bid was narrowed down to L&T and Adani Realty. In its final report submitted to the MSRDC on Wednesday, JLL Property Consultants disqualified Mayfair Housing from the bidding process.

On February 7, the MSRDC opened online bids. Two weeks prior, JLL, a global property consultant for MSRDC, hosted a pre-bid meeting attended by prominent players like Godrej Properties, Adani Realty, Sunteck Realty, K Raheja Corp, L&T Realty, Wadhwa Group, Runwal, Oberoi Realty, Lodha, and Sattva. However, only three responded to the bidding process.

Concerns over eligibility norms

Several builders raised questions about the eligibility norms in the tendering process. Some top builders had alleged that the MSRDC was favouring one or two big developers and that the bids were tailor-made for a select few.

“The biggest of us will find it difficult to meet these norms. Imposing a financial criterion to have Rs15,000 crore net worth in one single entity is restricting the opportunity to one or two builders,” a top builder had said. Another builder, on condition of anonymity, added that the norms are stringent because the developer is expected to pay Rs 8,000 crore to the MSRDC over a period of 9-14 years.”

This is a developing story. More details awaited.