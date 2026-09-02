Bandra Hit-And-Run Case: SUV Driver Megha Rawal Sent To Judicial Custody After Family Confrontation Outside Court |

Mumbai: In the case of the death of eight-year-old Ansh Gupta, nutritionist and entrepreneur Megha Rawal, 45, who was allegedly driving the SUV that ran over the boy in Bandra West on Sunday, was shielded by police from the child’s family as she was escorted to a police vehicle outside a Bandra magistrate court on Tuesday. Around 1:30pm, the family charged at Rawal and chased the vehicle, banging on its windows.

Family Confronts Accused Outside Court

Rawal was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Magistrate ET Ingale of the 12th Court at Bandra rejected the police’s request to extend her custody after investigators said they had found no additional evidence during her one-day remand. Her bail application will be heard on Wednesday by the Dindoshi Sessions Court.

The boy’s father, Rajendra Gupta, 47, his wife and other relatives had appeared before the magistrate, seeking justice and alleging Rawal’s rash driving killed their son. Police also moved her SUV from outside the station, fearing an angry mob could damage it.

Defence Challenges Police Claims

Rawal’s lawyers, Ankita Singh and Bhavya Shah of A&P Partners, opposed further custody, saying no call records or CDR entries established she was on a call while driving or during the accident. They also said there were no grounds to invoke Section 105.

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Police inspector Sachin Rane said CCTV footage was grainy and did not confirm phone use. Her lawyers said she called her husband only after learning her vehicle had knocked down the child. Her phone was surrendered for forensic and CDR examination.

Investigators recorded the statement of eyewitness Shiva Sameer Sigdar, a milk seller on Mount Mary Road. The police also found no objectionable information while examining whether any dispute existed among the complainant, Rawal and their relatives.

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