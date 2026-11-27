Bandra East station’s proposed revamp aims to improve commuter access and ease congestion outside the railway station | File Photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Bandra East railway station is set for a major makeover, with Western Railway aiming to complete the redevelopment within three to four years after securing the necessary approvals.

The proposed plan includes additional railway lines, improved passenger access, organised bus bays and a dedicated space for auto-rickshaws to address long-standing congestion and commuter inconvenience outside the station.

MLA Raises Concerns Over Station Facilities

The issue came into focus during the inauguration of the Heritage Festival at Bandra station, where Bandra East MLA Varun Sardesai raised concerns over the poor condition and lack of facilities on the eastern side of the station.

Questioning why Bandra East had not received the same level of improvement as Bandra West, Sardesai highlighted the difficulties faced by commuters while exiting the station.

He pointed out that passengers are often surrounded by auto-rickshaw drivers, making it difficult to move out freely and find transport. The situation is particularly inconvenient during peak hours, when heavy passenger movement adds to the congestion.

Redevelopment Plan Awaits Railway Board Approval

Responding to the concerns, Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway, said encroachments in the Garib Nagar area near the station had been removed, allowing the railway to prepare a redevelopment plan.

The proposal has been forwarded to Western Railway headquarters for approval and will also require clearance from the Railway Board before work can begin.

As part of the proposed development, the area surrounding the station will be reorganised to ensure smoother movement of passengers and vehicles. Dedicated spaces will be created for buses to halt and for auto-rickshaws to pick up and drop passengers. The plan also aims to improve passenger circulation and make better use of the available space around the station.

Dedicated Zones Planned For Public Transport

The proposed changes are expected to address one of the major commuter complaints at Bandra East: the chaotic situation outside the station, where passengers often struggle to access public transport amid crowds of waiting auto-rickshaws.

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"After removing encroachments in Garib Nagar, we have prepared the plan and sent it for the necessary approvals. Our effort is to complete the development at the earliest so that commuters' existing problems can be resolved. Once the proposal is approved, our target is to complete the work within three to four years," Singh said.

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