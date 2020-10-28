Ban on drones, paragliders extended in Mumbai skies

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have issued a fresh prohibitory notification stating a ban on drones, aerial missiles, paragliders for a period of 30 days suspecting drone missile attacks in the city. Police spokesperson said that the order is a routine order which was in place as above in normal course. It has just been extended. There is no need for alarm, reiterated the police.

According to the notification, flying of drones and other remote-controlled or "micro-light aircraft" in the city has been banned, which is a routine procedure, reissued every 30 days as a preemptive measure. This notification which was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure states that it will be in force between October 30 and November 28, which also includes the Diwali festival.

Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that it is a routine order and there is no need for alarm. There is a section 144 order in place, which empowers the police to issue prohibitory orders in cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. It was already in place, it has just been extended."

The order said that it was likely that terrorists and anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles or paragliders to target 'VVIPs' and endanger "the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order" and that restrictions were necessary to "prevent probable sabotage", it said.